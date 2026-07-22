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India becomes global leader with largest electrified railway network: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Electrification of the track network on Indian Railways has been taken up in mission mode with a massive 48,072 route km being electrified between 2014-2026. 

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
India becomes global leader with largest electrified railway network: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Image Credit: India becomes global leader with largest electrified railway network: Ashwini Vaishnaw

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