/India becomes global leader with largest electrified railway network: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s diesel consumption for railway traction has also fallen sharply from 293 crore litres in 2015-16 to 108 crore litres in 2024-25, resulting in a saving of precious foreign exchange and a reduction in carbon emissions. Over 1,260 MW of solar and wind power capacity has also been commissioned to support low-carbon operations on Indian Railways. The expansion of the railway network promotes cleaner mobility, as rail transport emits about 89 per cent less carbon dioxide than road transport, the minister further stated.