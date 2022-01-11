India-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, Staria MPV wins prestigious design awards

Hyundai is the second-largest carmaker and most significant exporter of cars in India. One of the reasons for the success of the South Korean giant is its fluid design language. Flaunting those designs, we have seen excellent cars like Elantra, Tucson, i20 from Hyundai. Similarly, Staria and IONIQ 5 (India bound) won the GOOD DESIGN Award.

Hyundai Motor Company announced it had received multiple accolades at the 2021 GOOD DESIGN Awards, with its IONIQ 5 and STARIA models both selected as winners in the transportation category. Hyundai Motor also triumphed across several other types, including interactive media, household, mobile applications and graphic design.

“We are greatly honored to be recognised by GOOD DESIGN Awards for these very important vehicles and innovations,” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “This honour speaks to the outstanding work of our design dream team, who put their passion and heart into this project and also our R&D centre engineers who made this achievement together. It also reflects the competitiveness of Hyundai’s design identity in the global marketplace.”

IONIQ 5 is Hyundai Motor’s midsize crossover utility vehicle built on a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform. Its design is based on EV typology. Hyundai’s signature Parametric Pixels on the vehicle’s exterior lightings provide a distinct, modern style while representing IONIQ 5’s design value.

A ‘Living Space’ theme runs throughout IONIQ 5’s interior, most notably embodied by the Universal Island, a moveable centre console, and a flat floor where the batteries are stored. The interiors, such as seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest, are made of eco-friendly materials.

STARIA, Hyundai’s multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup, boasts a strikingly futuristic and mysterious exterior that evokes a spaceship. A single stroke running from front to rear is a design feature that makes it more noteworthy.

The cruise ship-inspired interior of STARIA delivers a unique atmosphere that focuses on the driver’s convenience and passengers’ comfort. The lowered beltlines and panoramic side windows improve overall visibility and create a feeling of openness.

Presently in its 71st year, the GOOD DESIGN Awards program is one of the world's most established plan contests. Consistently, the program picks a group of product designs and graphics that have pioneered a new path in advancement and pushed the limits of what is conceivable in the worldwide commercial centre.

