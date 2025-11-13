Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983916https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/india-nepal-ink-deal-to-boost-rail-trade-connectivity-2983916.html
NewsMobility
MOBILITY

India, Nepal Ink Deal To Boost Rail Trade Connectivity

India and Nepal signed a deal to boost the rail trade connectivity after a bilateral meeting held between Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Nepal counterpart Anil Kumar Sinha on Thursday.

|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 07:09 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India, Nepal Ink Deal To Boost Rail Trade Connectivity

New Delhi: India and Nepal signed a deal to boost the rail trade connectivity after a bilateral meeting held between Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Nepal counterpart Anil Kumar Sinha on Thursday. According to a press release by the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, both countries exchanged a Letter of Exchange (LoE) amending the Protocol to the Treaty of Transit between India and Nepal.

The ministry added that this signing will facilitate the movement of rail-based freight between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal), including bulk cargo under an expanded definition.

This liberalisation extends to key transit corridors- Kolkata-Jogbani, Kolkata-Nautanwa (Sunauli), and Visakhapatnam-Nautanwa (Sunauli), thereby strengthening multimodal trade connectivity between the two countries and Nepal's trade with third countries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The aforementioned Letter of Exchange (LoE) enables direct rail connectivity along the Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link for both containerised and bulk cargo, facilitating transport from the ports of Kolkata and Visakhapatnam to the Nepal Customs Yard cargo station located in Morang District, near Biratnagar in Nepal.

This rail link, constructed with grant assistance from the Government of India, was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal on 1 June 2023.

The meeting also welcomed ongoing bilateral initiatives to enhance cross-border connectivity and trade facilitation, including the development of Integrated Check Posts and other infrastructure.

India remains Nepal's largest trade and investment partner, accounting for a significant share of its external trade. These new measures are expected to further consolidate economic and commercial linkages between the two countries and beyond, the ministry added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi blast
Not Every Kashmiri Is A Terrorist, Says CM Omar Abdullah On Delhi Blast Case
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar Women Voters Turnout 8.8% More This Time: What It Means For Poll Results
Viral
Can You Find The Hidden Word Within 30 Secs? Check Your IQ, Take Eye Test Here
Technology
Apple Launches Digital ID Feature For Secure ID Use In Apple Wallet
AI meeting assistants
Future Of Meeting Notes: 10 AI Assistants That Will Matter Most In 2026
ICSE 2026
ICSE And ISC Date Sheets Released: Check Schedule, Subject List & More
law student death
Female Law Student Found Dead In Lawyer’s Chamber In Kakdwip
Technology
How To Convert Your Smartphone Into Nokia Feature Phone For Easy Use?
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Moves To Bicameral Parliament Under New Reform Order
personal care
Best Face Moisturizers for Healthy & Hydrated Skin | Top Picks on Amazon