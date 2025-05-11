India-Pakistan Conflict: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory For Fliers; Flights May Be Delayed Due To...

India-Pakistan Conflict: Amid the evolving border conflict between India and Pakistan, the flight operations have been suspended at 32 northern airports in bordering states. Meanwhile, flight operations are running normally at Delhi airport with some delays. In response to evolving airspace dynamics and enhanced security measures mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has issued an official advisory urging passengers to prepare for potential flight schedule adjustments and extended wait times at security checkpoints.

According to the Delhi Airport advisory, while operations at the airport remain smooth, travelers may experience delays due to the implementation of stricter protocols. Passengers are strongly encouraged to stay informed via their respective airline communication channels and to follow all baggage guidelines carefully. For real-time updates, passengers are advised to monitor the Delhi Airport website or their airline’s official communication platforms.

To help mitigate disruptions, the airport advises all travelers to arrive well in advance of their scheduled departures and to cooperate fully with security and airline staff. “We recommend verifying flight status through the official Delhi Airport website or directly with your airline,” the advisory reads.

Officials have also cautioned against the spread of misinformation, urging the public to rely exclusively on official sources for updates and to avoid sharing unverified content.

The advisory thanked passengers for their cooperation and support as airport authorities coordinate with all stakeholders to maintain a secure and efficient travel environment.