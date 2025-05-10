Advertisement
NewsMobility
INDIA-PAKISTAN WAR

India-Pakistan War: India Closes Northern, Western Airports Till May 15: Check Full Airport List, Air Route Restrictions

India Vs Pakistan War: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, drones were spotted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) reportedly. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 01:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India-Pakistan War: India Closes Northern, Western Airports Till May 15: Check Full Airport List, Air Route Restrictions Image Credit: Freepik

India Vs Pakistan War: The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, has issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports across Northern and Western India. The closure will be in effect from May 9 to May 14, 2025, citing operational reasons.

Full List Of Airports:

The list of 32 airports includes Adampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai. 

Adding further, a senior Ministry of Civil Aviation official informed that all civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period.

Air Route Restrictions:

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) due to operational reasons. As per NOTAM G0555/25 (which replaces G0525/25), the 25 route segments will remain unavailable from ground level to unlimited altitude until 2359 UTC on May 14, 2025 (corresponding to 0529 IST on May 15, 2025).

Airlines and flight operators are advised to plan alternate routings as per current air traffic advisories. The temporary closure is being managed in coordination with relevant ATC units to ensure safety and minimize disruption, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, drones were spotted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC), defence sources said on Friday. The drones are suspected to be armed and pose potential threats to both civilian and military targets.

The locations where drones were spotted include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala. (With Inputs From ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

