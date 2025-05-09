Advertisement
INDIA-PAKISTAN WAR

India-Pakistan War: Indian Airports Temporarily Shut Till May 10, Check Complete City-Wise List

As part of Operation Sindoor, India striked down 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where attacks against India were have been planned and executed. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 01:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Amid the India-Pakistan war escalations, several flights have been cancelled and airports temporarily shut. This comes after Pakistan launched a significant missile and drone attack targeting Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer regions. However, all missiles were intercepted and blocked by India's strong air defence units and no major damage was reported.

On May 7, 2025 as part of Operation Sindoor, India striked down 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where attacks against India were have been planned and executed. This was in retaliation to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack with killed 26 innocent tourists. 

City-Wise List Of Airports Temporarily Closed

Srinagar

Jammu 

Leh

Amritsar

Ludhiana

Patiala

Bathinda

Halwara

Shimla

Kangra-Gaggal

Bhuntar

Jaisalmer

Jodhpur

Bikaner

Mundra

Jamnagar

Hirasar

Porbandar

Keshod

Kandla

Bhuj

Chandigarh

Kishengarh 

Pathankot 

Gwalior

Hindon

Dharamsala

However, it's important to check with airlines and airport authorities for the updated information on flight schedules and airport status.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport has issued a special travel advisory for the passengers to avoid any panic-like situation. The advisory came after aerial attacks by Pakistan targeting Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems.

The official advisory for travellers reads: "Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security.  Please check with your airlines for the latest updates. We urge everyone to rely only on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information. We're working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience."

Several airlines including Air India, Akasa, Indigo and Spicejet also announced passengers to arrive 3 hrs prior to departure as India-Pakistan tensions rise.

