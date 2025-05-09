India-Pakistan War: Indian Airports Temporarily Shut Till May 10, Check Complete City-Wise List
As part of Operation Sindoor, India striked down 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where attacks against India were have been planned and executed.
New Delhi: Amid the India-Pakistan war escalations, several flights have been cancelled and airports temporarily shut. This comes after Pakistan launched a significant missile and drone attack targeting Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer regions. However, all missiles were intercepted and blocked by India's strong air defence units and no major damage was reported.
City-Wise List Of Airports Temporarily Closed
Srinagar
Jammu
Leh
Amritsar
Ludhiana
Patiala
Bathinda
Halwara
Shimla
Kangra-Gaggal
Bhuntar
Jaisalmer
Jodhpur
Bikaner
Mundra
Jamnagar
Hirasar
Porbandar
Keshod
Kandla
Bhuj
Chandigarh
Kishengarh
Pathankot
Gwalior
Hindon
Dharamsala
However, it's important to check with airlines and airport authorities for the updated information on flight schedules and airport status.
Meanwhile, Delhi Airport has issued a special travel advisory for the passengers to avoid any panic-like situation. The advisory came after aerial attacks by Pakistan targeting Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems.
The official advisory for travellers reads: "Delhi Airport operations remain normal. Some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. Please check with your airlines for the latest updates. We urge everyone to rely only on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information. We're working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience."
Several airlines including Air India, Akasa, Indigo and Spicejet also announced passengers to arrive 3 hrs prior to departure as India-Pakistan tensions rise.
