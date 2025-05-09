Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2898461https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/india-pakistan-war-indian-railways-announces-special-train-from-jammu-to-check-timings-route-and-more-2898461.html
NewsMobility
INDIAN RAILWAY

India-Pakistan War: Indian Railways Announces Special Train From Jammu To...; Check Timings, Route, And More

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, Indian Railways launched special trains in J&K. Pakistan attacked multiple cities; India counterattacked. US Vice President JD Vance ruled out American involvement in the conflict.

|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India-Pakistan War: Indian Railways Announces Special Train From Jammu To...; Check Timings, Route, And More Representative Image (Freepik)

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, the Indian Railways has announced the operation of special trains to assist commuters travelling between Jammu and Udhampur. This move comes a day after Pakistan launched drone attacks, which were successfully neutralised by Indian forces.

To facilitate passenger movement and ensure public convenience, these three special trains have been planned:

- Train No. 04612: Scheduled to depart from Jammu at 10:45 AM, this train will include 12 unreserved and 12 reserved coaches to accommodate a large number of passengers.

- Special Vande Bharat Service: A 20-coach Vande Bharat rake is being planned to run as a special service, departing Udhampur at 12:45 PM, passing through Jammu and Pathankot.

- Fully Reserved LHB Special: A 22-coach LHB rake, fully reserved, is planned to depart Jammu around 7:00 PM tonight.

Later on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Pakistan attacked Indian cities in J&K, Rajasthan and Punjab using missiles and drones. India launched a counterattack on key Pakistani military sites.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has said that America has no interest in interfering in the ongoing conflict. Speaking to Fox News, Vance said that the US may try to encourage India and Pakistan to de-escalate a bit, but it won't get involved in the middle of a war that's not its business. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK