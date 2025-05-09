India-Pakistan War: Indian Railways Announces Special Train From Jammu To...; Check Timings, Route, And More

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, the Indian Railways has announced the operation of special trains to assist commuters travelling between Jammu and Udhampur. This move comes a day after Pakistan launched drone attacks, which were successfully neutralised by Indian forces.

To facilitate passenger movement and ensure public convenience, these three special trains have been planned:

- Train No. 04612: Scheduled to depart from Jammu at 10:45 AM, this train will include 12 unreserved and 12 reserved coaches to accommodate a large number of passengers.

- Special Vande Bharat Service: A 20-coach Vande Bharat rake is being planned to run as a special service, departing Udhampur at 12:45 PM, passing through Jammu and Pathankot.

- Fully Reserved LHB Special: A 22-coach LHB rake, fully reserved, is planned to depart Jammu around 7:00 PM tonight.

Later on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Pakistan attacked Indian cities in J&K, Rajasthan and Punjab using missiles and drones. India launched a counterattack on key Pakistani military sites.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has said that America has no interest in interfering in the ongoing conflict. Speaking to Fox News, Vance said that the US may try to encourage India and Pakistan to de-escalate a bit, but it won't get involved in the middle of a war that's not its business.