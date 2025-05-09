India-Pakistan War: Is Delhi Airport Closed? DIAL Issues New Advisory For May 9

Delhi Airport New Advisory: As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise, over 20 airports across the country have been temporarily shut, and others are on high alert. However, Delhi Airport, one of the busiest and biggest airports in the country that facilitates hundreds of flights daily, continues to operate normally.

In a fresh advisory on May 9, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that Delhi Airport's operations remain normal, with some flights impacted due to evolving airspace conditions. So, if your scheduled travel is to and from Delhi Airport, it is likely to be unaffected.

It said, "Delhi Airport operations remain normal. However, some flight schedules may be impacted due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures."

Passengers are advised to:

- Follow all hand and check-in baggage regulations.

- Cooperate with security and airline staff for smooth facilitation.

- Check with their respective airlines or visit the Delhi Airport website for the latest flight updates.

It further said, "We strongly urge everyone to rely only on official sources for information and avoid relying on or circulating unverified content."