India’s First Air-Purified Bus Fleet Targets Safer In-Cabin Travel

Amid rising air quality concerns across the country, a new fleet of air-purified intercity buses has been launched, aiming to deliver cleaner, safer, and healthier in-cabin air for long-distance travellers.

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 09:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Amid rising air quality concerns across the country, IntrCity SmartBus has launched a fleet of air-purified intercity buses. The new lineup, branded IntrCity SmartBus.AQI, aims to deliver cleaner, safer, and healthier in-cabin air for long-distance travellers. The new fleet will be rolled out in phases. The first phase covers several high-pollution northern routes, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Katra and Pathankot.

The company said that its internal tests across different routes showed in-cabin air pollution levels two to three times higher than the World Health Organization’s safe limits. To address this, IntrCity partnered with Respirer Living Sciences, a climate-tech firm that works on air-quality monitoring and clean-air systems.

The new buses use a continuous purification system that filters pollutants and circulates fresh air during the journey. Pilot runs recorded PM2.5 levels around 40 micrograms per cubic meter for over 90% of travel time, significantly cleaner than outdoor levels across major cities, the company said in an official statement. 

Passengers will also be able to view real-time air-quality levels through digital displays inside the bus and on the IntrCity app. Manish Rathi, Co-founder and CEO, IntrCity SmartBus, said, “SmartBus.AQI is our commitment to ensuring that clean, safe air becomes a standard part of bus travel in India. This is a meaningful upgrade to the overall travel experience and to passenger wellbeing."

Ronak Sutaria, Co-founder, Respirer Living Sciences, said, "Making long-distance bus transport cleaner and more comfortable is a true win-win - it helps combat climate change, while also allowing for healthier choices."

