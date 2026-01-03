Advertisement
India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Coach, Equipped with KAVACH Safety System

India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: The 16-coach train includes 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one AC first-class coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers.

|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 09:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Coach, Equipped with KAVACH Safety SystemImage Credit: @drmhowrah/X

India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday visited New Delhi Railway Station to inspect India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, which is set to transform long-distance overnight rail travel in the country.

During the visit, the Minister closely reviewed the sleeper coaches and examined seating and berthing arrangements, modern interiors, safety features and passenger convenience systems. He interacted with railway officials and assessed the technical readiness of the train, noting that it is fully prepared for operations.

Special focus has been given to passenger safety, comfort and onboard amenities. The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is equipped with advanced features such as automatic doors, the KAVACH safety system, enhanced fire safety mechanisms, disinfectant technology and CCTV surveillance in all coaches.

The design of toilets has also been improved to ensure better hygiene and to prevent water splashes -- highlighting Indian Railways’ continued emphasis on cleanliness and passenger comfort.

The train will run between Guwahati in Assam and Howrah in West Bengal. All trials, testing and certification processes have been successfully completed. The first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on this route will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January. The 16-coach train includes 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one AC first-class coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers.

It has been designed to offer a smooth and comfortable journey with advanced suspension systems, ergonomic interiors and high sanitation standards. Passengers will also be treated to region-specific food during the journey. Trains starting from Guwahati will serve authentic Assamese cuisine, while those originating from Kolkata will offer traditional Bengali dishes, adding a cultural touch to the travel experience.

With a design speed of up to 180 kmph, the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Sleeper Train combines faster travel with modern facilities -- reflecting Indian Railways’ focus on innovation and passenger-centric services.

