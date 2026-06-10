India’s hidden gem is back: This 10-hour toy train journey over 100 bridges reopens after 4 years

After a long wait of nearly four years, one of India’s most beautiful train journeys is finally back on track. The toy train service on the Pathankot–Jogindernagar railway line has resumed, bringing relief and excitement to locals and tourists alike. This scenic route in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley is not just a means of transport but an unforgettable travel experience.

Train services on the Pathankot–Jogindernagar route had been stopped for almost four years. Now, with operations restarting, people in the Kangra region and nearby areas have once again got access to this important railway link.

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Why was the service suspended?

August 2022. Heavy floods damaged the Chakki Railway Bridge near the Punjab–Himachal Pradesh border, and that severed its connectivity, halting services, no safe way to keep running. The line stayed shut for close to four years while the damage was assessed and repairs were planned. The Ministry of Railways eventually built an entirely new bridge to replace it, at a cost of roughly ₹70 crore. That reconstruction is what's made this resumption possible.

A famous toy train route

This railway line, popularly known as the Kangra Toy Train, is one of the most scenic train journeys in India. It is also included in UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites, making it even more special.

Built in 1929, it's an engineering achievement that still impresses. Nearly a thousand bridges. Hundreds of curves. Only two tunnels. All of it threaded through mountain landscape using technology that's nearly a century old.

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A journey through nature

Ten hours, end to end. That sounds like a long time, and it is. But the pace is the point. This isn't a train you board to get somewhere fast. The Dhauladhar mountain range sits in the distance for long stretches. Green fields, Himalayan villages, rivers running alongside the track. The major stops along the way, Nurpur Road, Jawalamukhi Road, Kangra, Nagrota, Palampur, Baijnath Paprola, each carry their own character.

The ticket costs ₹40. Heavily subsidised, primarily for the benefit of local villagers who depend on the line for everyday connectivity. One thing to know before planning: online booking isn't available. You'll need to sort tickets in person.

There's a particular kind of travel that doesn't get celebrated enough, the kind where slowing down is the entire experience, not a compromise. The Kangra Toy Train has always been that. Four years is a long gap for the communities along the route who lost a genuine transport link, and for the travellers who'd been waiting. It's back now. That's worth something.