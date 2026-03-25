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NewsMobilityIndia’s toll collection may hit Rs 4 trillion as AI-based system rolls out by 2026: Nitin Gadkari
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India’s toll collection may hit Rs 4 trillion as AI-based system rolls out by 2026: Nitin Gadkari

The National Highways Authority of India has already monetised road assets worth about Rs 1.5 trillion in the last four years and plans to continue this strategy. 

|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
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India’s toll collection may hit Rs 4 trillion as AI-based system rolls out by 2026: Nitin GadkariImage Credit: @airnewsalerts/X

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said India’s toll collection could see a sharp jump in the coming years, driven by rising road projects, growing vehicle numbers and a shift to advanced digital systems. Speaking at an event, Gadkari said the government expects annual toll revenue to rise to about Rs 3.5–4 trillion in the near future, compared to the current Rs 80,000–85,000 crore. He explained that as the economy grows, the automobile sector also expands, leading to higher traffic on highways and, in turn, increased toll collection.

"This will also benefit investors in road infrastructure," he added. The minister highlighted that India is moving towards a fully digitised, barrier-free tolling system. The country plans to adopt a multi-lane free-flow system powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which will eliminate the need for physical toll plazas.

"The transition is expected to be completed by the end of 2026," Gadkari noted. He noted that the use of new technologies is already helping save around Rs 8,500 crore in toll collection costs. Work has begun on several such projects, with tenders awarded for 10 plazas and more in the pipeline. 

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Gadkari was speaking at the listing ceremony of National Highways Authority of India-backed Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT). The InvIT’s Rs 6,000-crore initial public offering received strong investor interest, getting oversubscribed nearly 14 times. Talking about infrastructure financing, the minister said India has significant potential to monetise road assets, but the pace of spending remains a concern. He added that if execution improves, the country could invest up to Rs 8–8.5 trillion annually in infrastructure, combining budgetary support and funds raised from the market through asset monetisation.

Gadkari also said that by the end of 2026, assets worth Rs 3.5 trillion are expected to be placed under InvITs. The National Highways Authority of India has already monetised road assets worth about Rs 1.5 trillion in the last four years and plans to continue this strategy. It will also remain invested in RIIT with at least a 10 per cent stake.

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