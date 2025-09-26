Advertisement
India To Soon Get Indigenous Air Taxi? Punjab Firm Gets Design Approval For 5-Seater Air Taxi - Details

Punjab-based company Nalwa Aero has received design approval for 5-seater electric air taxis capable of flying up to 350 km/h over distances of up to 300 km, both intra-city and inter-city. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India To Soon Get Indigenous Air Taxi? Punjab Firm Gets Design Approval For 5-Seater Air Taxi - DetailsImage: File/X

In a significant milestone for India’s aviation sector and a boost to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Punjab-based company Nalwa Aero has received design approval for 5-seater electric air taxis capable of flying up to 350 km/h over distances of up to 300 km, both intra-city and inter-city. The air taxis can be used as air ambulance as well.

According to Economic Times report, Nalwa Aero has become the first Indian company to secure Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for eVTOL aircraft with five or more seats. The certificate was presented to CEO Kuljeet Sandhu by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu at the recently held North India Aviation Summit.

Speaking about the approval, CEO of Nalwa Aero said, “This approval is not just a recognition of our technical capability but also a commitment to shaping the future of Urban Air mobility in India. By 2028, we aim to make eVTOL operations a reality, offering cleaner, faster, and safer ways to travel while supporting the nation’s sustainability and innovation goals.”

CEO Sandhu emphasized that Nalwa Aero’s mission is to make air travel affordable and accessible. The company aims to launch operations in Delhi-NCR, with air taxi fares starting at just Rs 200.

Highlighting the broader social impact, Sandhu also pointed out the urgent need for innovation in healthcare. With nearly 500 people losing their lives on Indian highways daily due to delays in medical assistance, eVTOL aircraft could serve as air ambulances, transforming the initiative into a potential life-saving service in the skies.

