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Indian airlines cancel flights to Saudi cities until Oct 20 amid security concerns

“In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026,” Air India said.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Indian airlines cancel flights to Saudi cities until Oct 20 amid security concerns
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Indian airlines cancel flights to Saudi cities until Oct 20 amid security concerns
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