Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024264https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/indian-airlines-partially-resume-flights-from-some-middle-east-destinations-3024264.html
NewsMobilityIndian airlines partially resume flights from some Middle East destinations
MOBILITY

Indian airlines partially resume flights from some Middle East destinations

Domestic airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, on Friday began gradually restoring limited flight operations to and from the Middle East.

|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian airlines partially resume flights from some Middle East destinationsImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: Domestic airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, on Friday began gradually restoring limited flight operations to and from the Middle East, while thousands of services remain cancelled amid continuing airspace restrictions tied to the US-Israel and Iran war. 

IndiGo said it will operate 17 departures (34 sectors) on Friday to eight Middle East destinations and is working with government authorities to resume services safely.

Air India and Air India Express announced resuming flights to and from Jeddah and Muscat after authorities confirmed that Saudi's and Oman's airspaces were open, according to multiple reports.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

SpiceJet said it will operate special flights from the United Arab Emirates to India on March 6 and 7, with additional services on March 8 to ease passenger movement amid the conflict.

IndiGo said passengers booked on its flights will be contacted directly, only after which they should go to airports.

Air India also announced ad‑hoc repatriation flights from hubs including Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on March 6, subject to regulatory approvals.

It said scheduled services to other West Asia destinations remain suspended until March 10, and passengers with tickets issued until March 4 for travel between February 28 and March 8 can rebook within one month without extra charges or fare differences.

According to industry data, traffic at Dubai International Airport nearly doubled on Thursday compared with the previous day to 25 per cent of normal levels.

Data also showed that from February 28 to March 5, over 44,000 flights were scheduled to operate in and out of the Middle East, with over 25,000 flights cancelled so far.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had earlier informed it was coordinating with airlines and related agencies and had activated a Passenger Assistance Control Room to assist stranded travellers.

The Ministry is in continuous touch with airlines and is closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period, a statement had said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah, Hardik help India survive Bethell's blaze, set up T20 WC final vs NZ
men tshirts
Comfortable Men T-Shirts To Explore On Myntra
Iran missile attack
Iran fires missile at Turkey: Will Erdogan join the US-led war against Tehran?
bracelet styles
Stylish Bracelets For Everyday Fashion For Men
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ advances release to March 19, 2026
MS Dhoni
Dhoni, Rohit share warm hug during IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 semi-final - WATCH
iran us war
Jurisdictional realities: The sinking in Sri Lankan waters
Thalapathy Vijay divorce
Vijay and Trisha attend Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception together
men shirts
Smart Casual Men Shirts To Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
Abu Dhabi airport
UAE intercepts massive missile attack near Zayed International | VIRAL VIDEO