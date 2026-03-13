Indian carriers resume Riyadh flights as govt monitors West Asia situation

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said that flight operations by Indian carriers to and from Riyadh have resumed, as it closely monitors the evolving situation in the West Asia region. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and its impact on air travel between India and countries in the region.

Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations.

“In this context, flight operations by Indian carriers to/from Riyadh have resumed from 12 March 2026. On the first day of resumption, three services are being operated to Mumbai by Air India and IndiGo, and one service to Calicut by Air India Express, thereby restoring important air connectivity between India and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” said the ministry.

During February 28 till March 11, a total of 1,50,457 air passengers travelled from the Gulf countries to India.

“Further, Indian carriers have scheduled 57 inbound flights on 12 March 2026 from various cities in the West Asia, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Sharjah, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions,” said the ministry.

It is maintaining close coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to facilitate smooth passenger movement. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period.

“Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements. The Ministry will continue to review the situation and provide further updates as necessary,” according to the official statement.