Indian Carriers To Operate 5.5% More Weekly Flights This Summer: DGCA

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday informed that Indian carriers are gearing up for a busy summer season, with a 5.5% increase in weekly flights compared to last year. According to the DGCA, Indian carriers will operate 25,610 weekly flights to and from 129 airports during the summer period, which runs from March 30 to October 25, 2025.

The domestic airline's schedule has been finalised after the slot conference meeting, which was held in February 2025. Indian carriers will see an increase in air traffic, with 25,610 weekly flights, up 5.5% from last year's 24,275 departures per week.

Scheduled airlines have proposed seven new airports, including Ambikapur, Datia, Bidar, Porbandar, Pakyaong, Rewa, and Solapur.

DGCA added that out of 129 airports, Ambikapur, Datia, Bidar, Porbandar, Pakyaong, Rewa, and Solapur are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines, whereas operations from Azamgarh and Rupsi airports were suspended in the Summer Schedule 2025.

The DGCA also mentioned that IndiGo will operate the highest number of weekly domestic flights, with 14,158 departures scheduled, followed by Air India (4,310) and Air India Express (3,375).

Meanwhile, SpiceJet's slots have decreased by 25% from 1,657 departures last year to 1,240 departures this year.

DGCA also highlighted that regional airlines like Alliance Air and Flybig have seen significant decreases in scheduled departures, 41.96% and 30.98%, respectively.

Airlines like Fly 91 have seen significant growth of 515 percent as it has been allowed 123 departures as compared 20 departures in last year summer schedule, DGCA added.