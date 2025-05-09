Indian Railways: 5 Trains, Including Superfast Express, Cancelled On THESE Routes Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Ahmedabad: Tensions between India and Pakistan have been rising in recent days, leading to heightened security measures along the border areas, particularly in Gujarat and Rajasthan. In response to the tense situation, several trains operating in key regions have been cancelled to ensure public safety.

The Western Railway, via a post on the social media platform X, informed the public about the cancellation of five trains on the Bhuj, Rajkot, and Gandhidham routes. The trains affected include the Superfast Express and special trains scheduled for May 9 and 10, 2025.

The cancelled trains are -- Ahmedabad–Bhuj Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (Train No. 94801) on May 9, 2025, and its return service, Bhuj–Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (Train No. 94802), on May 10, 2025.

Additionally, the Jodhpur–Gandhidham Superfast Express (Train No. 22483) on May 9, 2025, and its return service, Gandhidham–Jodhpur Superfast Express (Train No. 22484) on May 10, 2025, have also been cancelled.

The Bhuj–Rajkot–Bhuj Special Train (Train No. 09446/09445) scheduled for May 10, 2025, has also been cancelled. In addition to the train cancellations, the Gujarat government has imposed a ban on flying drones and bursting firecrackers at any public or private events across the state until May 15, 2025.

The government has appealed to the public to adhere to these guidelines and avoid paying attention to rumors that may spread in such volatile times.

A key meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Gujarat has been held to assess the situation and reinforce the importance of public cooperation. Further, in Rajasthan, similar security measures have been put in place.

In border areas such as Jaisalmer, the flying of drones and bursting of firecrackers has been banned during events, including weddings, until May 15.

Additionally, a two-day blackout has been declared in Mount Abu on May 9 and 10, 2025, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tourists from other states, including Gujarat, have been asked to return to their hotels before 7 p.m. and ensure all lights are off during the blackout period.