Indian Railways Announces New Rules For Tatkal Train Ticket Bookings Via IRCTC - Check Details

New Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules: In a major change, Indian Railways has announced new rules for the tatkal ticket booking scheme. From July 1, 2025 onwards, only Aadhaar authenticated users will be able to book tatkal train tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website/app, according to a directive issued by the Railway Ministry to all railway zones on June 10, 2025.

It stated that the move aims "to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal Scheme are received by the common end users." It said, "With effect from 01-07-2025, tickets under Tatkal scheme can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/ its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users." The circular further reads, "Aadhaar-based OTP authentication shall also be made compulsory for Tatkal bookings from July 15, 2025."