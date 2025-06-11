Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2914478https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/indian-railways-announces-new-rules-for-tatkal-train-ticket-bookings-via-irctc-check-details-2914478.html
NewsMobility
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways Announces New Rules For Tatkal Train Ticket Bookings Via IRCTC - Check Details

In a major change, Indian Railways has announced new rules for the tatkal ticket booking scheme.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Railways Announces New Rules For Tatkal Train Ticket Bookings Via IRCTC - Check Details

New Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules: In a major change, Indian Railways has announced new rules for the tatkal ticket booking scheme. From July 1, 2025 onwards, only Aadhaar authenticated users will be able to book tatkal train tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website/app, according to a directive issued by the Railway Ministry to all railway zones on June 10, 2025.

It stated that the move aims "to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal Scheme are received by the common end users." It said, "With effect from 01-07-2025, tickets under Tatkal scheme can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/ its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users." The circular further reads, "Aadhaar-based OTP authentication shall also be made compulsory for Tatkal bookings from July 15, 2025."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK