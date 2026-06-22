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Indian Railways approves new train stoppages in Haryana and Rajasthan to improve passenger connectivity

In a move aimed at improving passenger convenience and strengthening regional rail connectivity, Indian Railways on Monday announced that it has approved additional stoppages for four trains at key stations in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Indian Railways approves new train stoppages in Haryana and Rajasthan to improve passenger connectivity
Image Credit: Indian Railways approves new train stoppages in Haryana and Rajasthan

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