/Indian Railways approves new train stoppages in Haryana and Rajasthan to improve passenger connectivity

On the Rewari–Bhiwani section, Patuwas Meharana station will now receive stoppage of the Delhi–Satrod Passenger service. The station is currently served by a limited number of trains, and residents had to depend on nearby stations such as Jharili and Charkhi Dadri, located several kilometres away. The additional halt is expected to enhance first- and last-mile connectivity and make daily travel easier for commuters and students in the surrounding areas.