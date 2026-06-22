/Indian Railways approves new train stoppages in Haryana and Rajasthan to improve passenger connectivity

New Delhi: In a move aimed at improving passenger convenience and strengthening regional rail connectivity, Indian Railways on Monday announced that it has approved additional stoppages for four trains at key stations in Haryana and Rajasthan. The decision is expected to benefit daily commuters, students, traders, farmers and long-distance passengers by providing easier access to rail services closer to their homes.
The newly approved stoppages include the Delhi–Satrod Passenger at Patuwas Meharana station, the Agartala–Ferozpur Express and Bikaner–Haridwar Express at Hansi station in Haryana, and the Jaipur–Asarva Express at Bijainagar station in Rajasthan.
Railway officials said the decision was taken after examining passenger demand and assessing operational feasibility. The new halts are intended to improve accessibility while addressing long-standing demands from local residents.
On the Rewari–Bhiwani section, Patuwas Meharana station will now receive stoppage of the Delhi–Satrod Passenger service. The station is currently served by a limited number of trains, and residents had to depend on nearby stations such as Jharili and Charkhi Dadri, located several kilometres away. The additional halt is expected to enhance first- and last-mile connectivity and make daily travel easier for commuters and students in the surrounding areas.
Hansi station, a major rail hub on the Bhiwani–Hisar route, has also received two additional long-distance train stoppages. The Agartala–Ferozpur Express and the Bikaner–Haridwar Express will now halt at the station, providing passengers from Hansi and adjoining areas with improved connectivity to eastern, northern and western parts of the country.
Earlier, passengers had to travel to Bhiwani City or Hisar to board these trains. The new stoppages are expected to save travel time and provide more convenient travel options for residents of the region.
In Rajasthan, passengers at Bijainagar station will benefit from the newly approved stoppage of the Jaipur–Asarva Express. The train previously halted at Nasirabad and Bhilwara, requiring passengers from Bijainagar to travel considerable distances to access the service.
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