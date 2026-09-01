Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Mobility
  • /Indian Railways approves Rs 170 crore for Kavach 4.0

Indian Railways approves Rs 170 crore for Kavach 4.0

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance operational safety.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Indian Railways approves Rs 170 crore for Kavach 4.0
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana covers 12,467 Sepsis, Septic Shock Treatments worth rs 51.58 cr
2
3
4
5