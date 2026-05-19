Indian Railways approves Rs 2,193 crore for three key infrastructure projects to boost safety, capacity and suburban connectivity

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cleared three major infrastructure projects worth a combined Rs 2,193 crore to strengthen safety on the Jammu-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route, expand capacity on the high-density Howrah-Delhi corridor, and decongest the Chennai suburban network, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday.

The approvals include Rs 238 crore for slope stabilisation and tunnel rehabilitation works on the Katra section, Rs 962 crore for the 54-km Kiul-Jhajha 3rd Line project, and Rs 993 crore for doubling the 68-km Arakkonam-Chengalpattu line.

The Rs 238-crore safety package for the Jammu-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra section of Northern Railway covers critical slope stabilisation, rehabilitation measures, treatment of tunnel seepage issues, bridge protection works and other safety interventions at vulnerable locations. The section has faced engineering and operational challenges due to difficult terrain, adverse geological conditions and extreme weather events. The sanctioned works follow a detailed assessment of cuttings, bridges and tunnels along the route, which serves millions of pilgrims each year.

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In Eastern India, the Rs 962-crore Kiul-Jhajha 3rd Line Project will add a 54-km third line on the saturated Howrah-Delhi corridor. The existing double line between Kiul and Jhajha is operating beyond optimal capacity, with traffic demand expected to rise further. The project is aimed at reducing congestion, improving punctuality and providing operational flexibility for both passenger and freight services. The section is part of Indian Railways' High Traffic Density Network and provides critical connectivity between Kolkata/Haldia ports and Raxaul/Nepal. It also handles substantial freight from Barh STPP, Jawahar STPP and Birganj ICD, while strengthening the Patna-Kolkata link.

In the South, the 993-crore Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project will add a second line on the 68-km section of Southern Railway, a key part of the Chennai suburban circular network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam. The single line is currently running at high capacity utilisation. Doubling is expected to cut detention time, improve punctuality and increase suburban service frequency. The corridor serves major economic hubs including Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Irungattukottai, and supports automobile, cement and manufacturing industries. The proposed Parandur Airport near Kancheepuram also lies close to the alignment.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Katra section works "reflect the Government's commitment to ensuring safe and reliable connectivity in the most challenging terrains of the country." He added, "Following a detailed assessment of cuttings, bridges and tunnels, protection and rehabilitation works have been sanctioned... these works will strengthen the long-term safety and reliability of this strategically important section."

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On the Kiul-Jhajha project, Vaishnaw stated that it "will significantly enhance capacity on the heavily utilised Howrah-Delhi corridor and help improve punctuality and operational flexibility of train services," while facilitating "seamless movement of passenger and freight trains while supporting industrial growth and trade connectivity."

For the Chennai suburban project, the Minister said the doubling "will play a significant role in easing congestion on the busy Chennai suburban rail network while improving punctuality and operational efficiency." He added that it would "strengthen both passenger and freight movement across the corridor, benefiting transportation of key commodities including cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel."