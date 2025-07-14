Indian Railways BIG Surveillance Boost: To Equip Coaches, Locomotives With CCTV

Indian Railways: Based on the successful trial of CCTV cameras in passenger coaches, Indian Railways has decided to install CCTV surveillance across all coaches. This step aims to significantly enhance passenger safety by deterring miscreants and organized gangs that often take advantage of gullible travellers. With CCTV cameras, such incidents will be substantially reduced. To ensure passenger privacy, the CCTV cameras will be installed in common movement areas near the doors.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu recently reviewed the progress of CCTV camera installation in coaches and locomotives. The review meeting took place on Saturday, 12th July 2025, and was attended by senior officials of the Railway Board.

360-Degree Coverage

Railway officials informed that trial installations in locomotives and coaches of the Northern Railway have been successful. Following this, the Railway Minister approved the installation of CCTV cameras in all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives.

Each coach will be covered with 4 dome-type CCTV cameras - 2 in each entrance way, and each locomotive will have 6 CCTV cameras. This will include 1 camera each at the front, rear, and on both sides of the locomotive. Each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with 1 dome CCTV camera and 2 desk-mounted microphones.

Advanced Surveillance

Officials confirmed that all cameras will have the latest specifications and will be STQC certified. Emphasising quality, the Railway Minister directed that high-quality footage should be available even for trains running at 100 kmph plus speeds and also under low lighting conditions. He also encouraged the use of AI-powered analytics on the recorded data in collaboration with the IndiaAI mission.

Data Privacy

According to the official press release, the purpose of this move is to strengthen passenger security while maintaining their privacy. Cameras placed in public areas will help identify suspicious activity without intruding into personal spaces.