Indian Railways Big Update: New Travel Relief For Senior Citizens, Women, And Specially-Abled People; Check Lower Berth Quota For...

Indian Railways Big Update: Indian Railways has announced major changes to make train travel more comfortable for senior citizens, women, and specially-abled passengers. Now, the new special provisions have been introduced to support vulnerable travelers.

Union Minister for Railways and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, while responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, highlighted Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to provide lower berth accommodations for senior citizens, women, and specially-abled passengers.

Under the new rules, Railways will try to allot lower berths to senior citizens, women aged 45 and above, and disabled passengers. Meanwhile, efforts are also being made to improve other facilities like wheelchairs and help desks at stations.

Special Lower Berth Quota In Every Coach

According to an ET report, the Indian Railways has reserved lower berths for these passengers in every coach. In the Sleeper Class, 6–7 berths per coach are set aside. In 3AC coaches, 4–5 berths are reserved, and in 2AC coaches, 3–4 berths are kept aside. The number of reserved berths may vary depending on the number of coaches in a train. At the time of booking, senior citizens, women aged 45 or above, and pregnant women are automatically given lower berths if available, ensuring a more comfortable journey.

More Facilities For Disabled Passengers

Railways has also made special arrangements for disabled passengers. In all express trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi, a fixed number of berths are reserved:

Four berths in Sleeper Class (including at least two lower berths)

Four berths in 3AC/3E (including two lower berths)

Four seats in Second Sitting (2S) or Air-Conditioned Chair Car (CC)

If any lower berths are vacant during the journey, they will first be offered to women, senior citizens, and disabled travelers. Along with berth reservations in the train, Indian Railways is working to upgrade station facilities. Moreover, the major stations are expanding services like wheelchair availability, help counters, and ramps to make boarding and deboarding easier for everyone.