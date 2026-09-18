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Indian Railways boosts passenger and freight capacity in Maharashtra, Telangana

Indian Railways also approved the construction of the 38.21 km new rail line between Mukutban (Adilabad) and Gadchandur in South Central Railway at a cost of Rs 493 crore.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Indian Railways boosts passenger and freight capacity in Maharashtra, Telangana
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Indian Railways boosts passenger and freight capacity in Maharashtra, Telangana
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