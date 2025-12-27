Indian Railways' Capacity Expansion To Enhance Train Operations In Guwahati: NFR

Guwahati: The Indian Railways has embarked upon a nationwide initiative to double the originating capacity of trains at 48 major cities by the year 2030, officials said on Saturday. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the ambitious plan has been formulated to meet the rapidly increasing passenger demand across the country.

The gigantic plan would be executed through systematic expansion of coaching terminals, development of new terminals, creation of maintenance facilities and enhancement of sectional capacity, he added. This strategic initiative is aimed at decongesting major railway hubs, improving operational efficiency and significantly strengthening rail connectivity across regions.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently said that Indian Railways is undertaking comprehensive planning to expand terminal infrastructure and sectional capacity in major cities so as to meet future travel requirements, the CPRO said.

The Union Minister emphasised that the initiative would enhance the train handling capability of stations, improve punctuality and provide greater convenience to passengers while supporting the long-term growth of the railway network.

Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast region and headquarters of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), plays a pivotal role in the region's railway network. According to CPRO Sharma, the Guwahati Railway Station serves nearly 49,000 passengers daily, rising to about 65,000 during peak seasons, with more than 200 trains operating each day.

To accommodate increasing demand, the NFR is implementing significant capacity enhancement projects in and around Guwahati. The Kamakhya-New Guwahati 3rd Line Project, spanning 5.74 km with a project cost of Rs 467 crore, is a significant infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing railway connectivity in the Guwahati region.

The project will directly benefit the local population of Kamrup Metro district by easing congestion on the existing railway line and improving overall train operations.

The Agthori-Kamakhya Double Line Project with the new Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge, covering 7.062 km at a cost of Rs 1,474 crore, is a major infrastructure upgrade for the Greater Guwahati area.

The official said that the project will ease congestion on the Saraighat Bridge, boost railway and road capacity, improve connectivity between Guwahati and North Guwahati and other Northeastern states and enable more daily commuter trains.

The Mega Coaching Complex at New Guwahati, costing Rs 227 crore, will boost rail operations and passenger services. With three new pit lines, four stabling lines and two automatic washing plants, it will increase terminal capacity, allow more trains and improve coach maintenance, safety and passenger comfort.

The CPRO said that the Guwahati Railway Station is also being redeveloped into a world-class facility with a 12-storey IT park. Additionally, the newly inaugurated Panbazar Road Over Bridge will improve traffic flow and support station remodelling. Further strengthening operations, the NFR has electrified both pit lines at Kamakhya Junction, preparing the station for efficient maintenance of upcoming Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains.

The NFR remains committed to translating the national vision of Indian Railways into tangible on-ground outcomes for Guwahati and the Northeast through focused infrastructure development, modernisation and passenger-centric initiatives.