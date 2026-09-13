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Indian Railways freight loading rises 5.4 pc in August, passenger traffic also sees strong growth

The growth in freight movement was supported by higher loading of several key commodities. Iron ore loading rose 12.1 per cent, followed by clinker at 10.4 per cent, domestic containers at 9.2 per cent and coal at 6 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 10:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
Indian Railways freight loading rises 5.4 pc in August, passenger traffic also sees strong growth
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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