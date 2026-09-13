/Indian Railways freight loading rises 5.4 pc in August, passenger traffic also sees strong growth

New Delhi: Indian Railways recorded a 5.4 per cent year-on-year increase in freight loading in August 2026, while passenger traffic also grew during the month, reflecting sustained demand for rail-based transportation across the country, according to the Ministry of Railways on Sunday.
The national transporter loaded 137.9 million tonnes of freight in August 2026, compared with 130.9 million tonnes in the same month last year. Freight revenue also increased by 6.27 per cent year-on-year during the month.
The growth in freight movement was supported by higher loading of several key commodities. Iron ore loading rose 12.1 per cent, followed by clinker at 10.4 per cent, domestic containers at 9.2 per cent and coal at 6 per cent. Finished steel loading increased 4.9 per cent, while mineral oil and fertilizers recorded growth of 3.1 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. Loading of other goods increased 8.2 per cent.
The increase in freight movement is expected to strengthen rail-based supply chains for industries and improve the movement of essential commodities, raw materials and finished goods across regions.
The railway network also expanded its freight-handling infrastructure during the month with the commissioning of five new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs). The new terminals are located at Shivlakha in Gujarat, Nalli in Tamil Nadu, Shaktinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Deoragram in Madhya Pradesh and Brajrajnagar in Odisha.
With these additions, the cumulative number of commissioned Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals reached 149 as of August 31, 2026. The terminals are aimed at bringing freight-handling facilities closer to production and consumption centres and improving the efficiency of cargo movement.
On the passenger side, Indian Railways carried 67.27 crore passengers in August 2026, compared with 64.43 crore in August 2025. Suburban passenger traffic registered particularly strong growth of 9.02 per cent, rising to 38.01 crore passengers from 34.89 crore a year earlier.
Indian Railways also expanded regular passenger connectivity during August by regularising 14 Amrit Bharat services, taking the total number of Amrit Bharat services to 86.
The regularised services include routes such as Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus, Gorakhpur-Delhi Jn, Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Prayagraj Jn, Prayagraj Jn-Udhna Jn and Dhanbad-Coimbatore.
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