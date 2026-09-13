/Indian Railways freight loading rises 5.4 pc in August, passenger traffic also sees strong growth

The growth in freight movement was supported by higher loading of several key commodities. Iron ore loading rose 12.1 per cent, followed by clinker at 10.4 per cent, domestic containers at 9.2 per cent and coal at 6 per cent. Finished steel loading increased 4.9 per cent, while mineral oil and fertilizers recorded growth of 3.1 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. Loading of other goods increased 8.2 per cent.