Indian Railways’ freight revenue rises by 3 pc to Rs 14,572 crore in Feb

New Delhi: Indian Railways’ freight revenue rose 2.97 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,571.99 crore in February, the government said on Friday. In the corresponding month last year, freight revenue stood at Rs 14,151.96 crore.

According to Railways Ministry, freight loading increased 3.96 per cent YoY to 137.72 million tonnes (MT) during the month, compared with 132.48 MT in February last year. While transport output measured by Net Tonne Kilometres (NTKM) rose 4.18 per cent to 76,007 million NTKM in February 2026 from 72,955 million NTKM a year earlier.

Moreover, freight traffic during the month was driven largely by core commodities such as coal, iron ore, finished steel, fertilisers, cement and container cargo, the official statement said. In daily freight loading, Iron ore loading rose to 0.675 MT from 0.529 MT (up 27.6 per cent), while pig iron and finished steel increased to 0.343 MT from 0.284 MT (up 20.8 per cent).

The government also noted that loading of raw materials for steel plants (excluding iron ore) grew to 0.141 MT from 0.096 MT -- a 46.9 per cent increase. Fertiliser loading rose 10.2 per cent to 0.184 MT, while mineral oil and container EXIM traffic increased 17.8 per cent each, according to the ministry.

Monthly cumulative data also showed strong growth across key commodities. Regarding container traffic, EXIM cargo climbed by 5.6 per cent and domestic container traffic increased 2.3 per cent during the month. Between April 2025 and February 2026, Indian Railways carried 1,503.8 MT of freight -- up 3.28 per cent from 1,456.07 MT in the corresponding period last year.

Freight revenue during the period stood at Rs 1.61 lakh crore, while freight movement measured by NTKM rose 1.62 per cent to 840,000 million NTKM, according to the government.