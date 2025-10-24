Indian Railways Gears Up For Safe, Comfortable Return Journey After Chhath Puja

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is gearing up for a safe and comfortable return journey of passengers after the Chhath Puja festivities, the government said on Friday. For October 28, 6,181 special trains have been notified to facilitate passengers returning to their workplaces after the festival season, the Railways Ministry said in a statement.

Around 30 stations in Bihar are gearing up for the festive rush with holding areas, additional ticket counters, CCTV surveillance, and other passenger-friendly arrangements. “Additional coaches are also being attached to existing services to accommodate increased demand. Weather-proof holding areas are being created at major stations to manage large passenger inflows and provide convenient waiting facilities before train departures,” according to the ministry statement.

Some of the stations where holding areas are being established include Patna, Danapur, Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Samastipur, Barauni, etc., in Bihar and Gorakhpur, Ballia and Banaras in Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, Railways has set up 24x7 medical booths at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, and Saharsa with fire brigade and ambulance services on standby for prompt passenger health assistance and safety management.

Indian Railways is ensuring a smooth and comfortable festive journey for passengers by operating over 12,000 special trains across the country. More than 900 special train trips are taking place in the next three days across the country to clear the festival rush.

On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has also started playing Chhath songs at railway stations. This initiative aims to connect passengers with the festive spirit and make their journey more pleasant. At major stations like Patna, Danapur, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Sonpur, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar Terminal, these songs allow passengers to experience the essence of home and culture, infusing their journey with devotion and joy.

“Indian Railways, through careful planning, improved passenger services, and a strong emphasis on convenience and care, is dedicated to providing a seamless travel experience,” said the ministry.