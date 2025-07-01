Advertisement
Indian Railways Launches New RailOne Super App: Book IRCTC Tickets, Check Train Status, Track PNR, And Order Food; How To Download

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 07:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Railways Launches New RailOne Super App: Book IRCTC Tickets, Check Train Status, Track PNR, And Order Food; How To Download Image Credit: @PIB_India/X

Indian Railways Super App: The Ministry of Railways has introduced a new ‘super app’ named RailOne, designed to serve as a one-stop solution for all railway-related needs. This initiative aims to enhance convenience for passengers nationwide. 

Indian Railways Super App: Benefits

The RailOne app consolidates multiple passenger services in a single platform, including booking IRCTC reserved and unreserved tickets, purchasing platform tickets, tracking PNR status, checking train schedules, viewing coach positions and ticket refund requests.

Moreover, the food ordering services can also be accessed via the RailOne super app to book meals from partner vendors while onboard during the journey.  Adding further, the super app also offers access to ‘Rail Madad' to raise and track complaints for quick resolution, or submit feedback with the Indian Railways. 

Indian Railways Super App: How To Download 

It is available as a free download on both the Google Play Store and the App Store for Android and iOS devices. Notably, RailOne is the final version of the SwaRail app, which was initially launched in beta in February. It also comes with a single sign-on feature, eliminating the need for users to remember multiple passwords 

Indian Railways Super App: How To Login

According to the Ministry of Railways, the app supports multiple languages and features a single sign-on (SSO) system. This allows users to log in to other railway apps like IRCTC RailConnect and UTS Mobile App using their RailOne credentials.

Additionally, users can authenticate using various methods, including biometric verification and m-PIN. Adding further, the application includes R-Wallet (Railway e-wallet) functionality. Users can access their accounts through simple numeric mPIN and biometric login options. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK