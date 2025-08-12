Indian Railways Offers Free Wi-Fi Services At 6,115 Railway Stations; How To Access It

Indian Railways Free Wifi: Indian Railways is offering free Wi-Fi at 6,115 stations across the country, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. The initiative is part of the government’s Digital India Programme, aimed at bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, almost all stations under Indian Railways have 4G/5G network coverage provided by telecom operators, which passengers also use for data connectivity, improving their travel experience.

At these 6,115 stations, travellers can stream HD videos, download entertainment content, and even carry out office work using the free Wi-Fi service, the minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Indian Railways Free Wifi: How To Access It

To access the Wi-Fi service, passengers need to switch on the Wi-Fi mode on their smartphones and connect to the 'RailWire' network. They must enter their mobile number to receive an SMS OTP, after which they can start using the service.

Adding further, the major stations like New Delhi, Mumbai Central, Chennai Central, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad in Tier 1 cities are included in the programme, along with numerous Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Tier 2 cities like Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Meerut, and Bhopal are included, along with Tier 3 cities such as Rohtak and Cuttack. The free Wi-Fi at Indian railway stations is provided by RailTel, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways, through its 'RailWire' brand.

RailTel Partners With Google And Tata Trusts

RailTel has previously partnered with organisations such as Google and Tata Trusts to expand the project, but it now manages and operates RailWire independently. In April, RailTel secured a major order worth Rs 90.08 crore from the Institute of Road Transport. Over the past five years, its shares have delivered more than 140% returns to investors. (With Inputs)