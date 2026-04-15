Indian Railways reach 99.6% electrification; transports 741 crore passengers in 2025-26

New Delhi: Indian Railways has electrified 99.6 per cent of its broad gauge network, operates about 25,000 trains daily and has carried 741 crore passengers in 2025–26, the government said on Wednesday. In 2025–26, the total revenue reached approximately Rs 80,000 crore, while freight movement touched a record 1,670 million tonnes (MT), according to an official statement.

Only about 20 per cent of India’s railway network was electrified by 2014, limiting operational efficiency, with increased reliance on diesel fuel. As much as 69,873 route kilometres (rkm) have been electrified as of March 2026, up from 21,801 rkm in 2014.

Railway electrification saved approximately 180 crore litres of diesel in 2024–25, cutting crude oil imports and producing savings of around Rs 6,000 crore, the government said.

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The country’s electrification levels now exceed those of the UK (39 per cent), Russia (52 per cent), and China (82 per cent).

Kavach Automatic Train Protection System commissioned over 3,100 route kilometres, with implementation underway on an additional 24,400 kilometres.

The Video Surveillance System (VSS) has been expanded to 1,874 railway stations, using AI-based analytics and facial recognition technology to strengthen passenger safety and monitoring.

The Integrated Passenger Information System (IPIS), linked with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), has been implemented at 1,405 stations, ensuring timely announcements and better passenger communication.

"Track infrastructure has witnessed strategic strengthening over the past decade. A total of 54,600 kilometres of railway tracks were renewed during 2014–26, improving reliability and operational performance," the statement said.

The track length capable of supporting speeds above 110 kmph rose from 31,445 km to more than 85,000 km, enabling faster and more efficient operations.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper service, launched in January 2026, carried 1.21 lakh passengers across 119 trips in its first three months of operation.

Approximately 3.98 crore passengers travelled on the Vande Bharat Express network in FY 2025–26, demonstrating strong growth in passenger usage. Since its inception, the Vande Bharat Express has carried over 9.1 crore passengers through 1 lakh trips.

To provide affordable transportation for low- and middle-income families, Indian Railways has introduced the Amrit Bharat Express-- fully non-AC modern trains designed to improve comfort and safety while maintaining economical travel options.

As of March 18, 2026, 60 Amrit Bharat Express services are run across the Indian Railways network.