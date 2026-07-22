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Indian Railways records sharp decline in accidents, safety budget hiked 3-fold

The Indian Railways has added 36,429 track kilometres during 2014–26, which is more than 2.5 times higher than 2004–14, which has enhanced track safety.

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Indian Railways records sharp decline in accidents, safety budget hiked 3-fold

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