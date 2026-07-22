/Indian Railways records sharp decline in accidents, safety budget hiked 3-fold

"The causes of the accidents that took place over Indian Railways broadly include track defects, locomotive or coach defects, equipment failures, human errors, etc. Rail safety has now been strengthened through modern technology, infrastructure and enhanced maintenance. As many as 6,671 stations have been equipped with electronic interlocking and complete track circuiting, while 10,395 level crossing gates have also been brought under the interlocking system to minimise human errors," Union Minister Vaishnaw noted.