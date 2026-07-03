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India's 1st bullet train corridor nears completion; sets template for future rails

MAHSR will connect Mumbai to Ahmedabad in about 1 hour 58 minutes and the corridor has a design speed of 350 kmph with an operational speed of 320 kmph supported by advanced rolling stock, signalling and train control systems.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
India's 1st bullet train corridor nears completion; sets template for future rails
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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