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India's automotive sector clocks $717 million deals in Q2: Report

India’s automotive sector recorded 20 overall deals worth $717 million in Q2 2026, with deal values remaining largely strong, a report said on Monday.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
India's automotive sector clocks $717 million deals in Q2: Report
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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