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India's first hydrogen-powered train: How it works, where it runs and why it matters

India's first hydrogen-powered passenger train will operate on the Jind to Sonipat section of the Northern Railway in Haryana.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
India's first hydrogen-powered train: How it works, where it runs and why it matters
Image Credit: Image Source- Ministry of Railways

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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