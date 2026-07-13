New Delhi: India is about to run its first hydrogen-powered passenger train, and it's a bigger deal than most people realise. Here's everything you need to know, explained simply.
What is a hydrogen-powered train and how does it work?
Hydrogen-powered trains can be called electric trains only. The difference between a conventional electric train and a hydrogen train is that the latter uses a fuel cell to generate electricity on board, instead of drawing power from overhead electric lines.
These trains run on hydrogen gas stored in high-pressure tanks onboard. The fuel cell draws hydrogen from those tanks and combines it with oxygen. This chemical reaction generates electricity that powers the traction motors. The motors then propel the train. Any extra electricity gets stored in onboard batteries. The stored energy can be used during acceleration or peak demand. The only byproduct is water, which exits as vapour.
Where will the train run?
India's first hydrogen-powered passenger train will operate on the Jind to Sonipat section of the Northern Railway in Haryana. The corridor is about 89 km long, and the train will run at a maximum speed of 75 km/h. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train on July 17.
Why was the Jind to Sonipat route chosen?
The Ministry of Railways picked this route carefully, and for good reasons. Indian Railways has already built an indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility at Jind, which has received the required licence from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation to store and dispense compressed hydrogen safely.
The route is also short enough to be a practical test bed without overcommitting resources. Running the train on the Jind to Sonipat route before any wider rollout gives Indian Railways the chance to measure fuel consumption, understand refuelling cycles and assess passenger operations and maintenance needs. All of that real-world data will shape how and where hydrogen trains will be deployed across the country.
Is hydrogen really green?
This is the right question to ask. A hydrogen train only emits clean water vapour while running, but the true environmental impact depends on how the hydrogen itself was produced.
Green hydrogen vs grey hydrogen
Green hydrogen is produced using renewable electricity from solar or wind power, which is environmentally friendly. On the other hand, grey hydrogen is generated using natural gas. It carries a significantly higher carbon footprint.
What are the environmental benefits?
A hydrogen train comes with zero tailpipe emissions and significantly lower lifecycle carbon emissions. This also gets rid of diesel exhaust pollutants like nitrogen oxides, particulate matter or sulphur oxides.
Fuel cell systems are also quieter than diesel engines. It reduces noise for both passengers and communities living near the tracks.
What are the challenges?
The challenges include:
-- Green hydrogen is still expensive to produce
-- Hydrogen infrastructure across India is limited
-- Storing and transporting hydrogen safely requires specialised equipment
-- Fuel cell systems have lower overall energy efficiency compared to direct electrification
-- Capital costs are high and a skilled workforce to maintain these systems doesn't exist at scale yet
India's answer to these challenges is the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The mission not only aims to increase domestic production and bring down costs through technology but also to increase the refuelling infrastructure and promote the use of hydrogen as fuel. The government is promoting hydrogen in sectors like railways and heavy industries.
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