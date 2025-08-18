India's First Underwater Train Is In...Feels Like Sitting In A Submarine
Almost everyone has experienced a train journey, and over the years, trains have undergone tremendous transformation. From the days of coal-powered locomotives to diesel engines and now electricity-driven trains, the railway system has kept evolving with time.
In today’s modern era, technology has advanced so rapidly that things once thought impossible are now a reality. One such marvel is India’s first underwater train — a metro that gives passengers the feeling of being inside a submarine. Let’s explore where this unique train operates and what makes it special.
The Country’s First Underwater Metro
Launched in March, this underwater metro runs in Kolkata. Operating on the East-West Metro Corridor, it starts from Howrah Maidan station at 7 a.m. A ride on this metro is not just a commute but also an exciting experience.
Stations on the Route
This underwater metro passes through four key stations — Howrah, Howrah Maidan, Esplanade, and Mahakaran. As the train approaches these stations, passengers can notice the glowing blue line inside the tunnel. Running at a speed of 80 km/h, the underwater stretch of the tunnel lies nearly 30 meters below the river’s surface.
Ticket Fare
The fare of the metro depends on the distance traveled. For the first 2 km, the ticket costs ₹5, and as the distance increases, the fare goes up gradually, with the maximum being ₹50.
