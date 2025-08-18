Advertisement
INDIA'S FIRST UNDERWATER TRAIN

India's First Underwater Train Is In...Feels Like Sitting In A Submarine

Almost everyone has experienced a train journey, and over the years, trains have undergone tremendous transformation. From the days of coal-powered locomotives to diesel engines and now electricity-driven trains, the railway system has kept evolving with time.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India's First Underwater Train Is In...Feels Like Sitting In A SubmarineImage credit: Freepik

In today’s modern era, technology has advanced so rapidly that things once thought impossible are now a reality. One such marvel is India’s first underwater train — a metro that gives passengers the feeling of being inside a submarine. Let’s explore where this unique train operates and what makes it special.

The Country’s First Underwater Metro

Launched in March, this underwater metro runs in Kolkata. Operating on the East-West Metro Corridor, it starts from Howrah Maidan station at 7 a.m. A ride on this metro is not just a commute but also an exciting experience.

Stations on the Route

This underwater metro passes through four key stations — Howrah, Howrah Maidan, Esplanade, and Mahakaran. As the train approaches these stations, passengers can notice the glowing blue line inside the tunnel. Running at a speed of 80 km/h, the underwater stretch of the tunnel lies nearly 30 meters below the river’s surface.

Ticket Fare

The fare of the metro depends on the distance traveled. For the first 2 km, the ticket costs ₹5, and as the distance increases, the fare goes up gradually, with the maximum being ₹50.

