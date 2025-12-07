Advertisement
Indigo Airlines Chaos: High-Level Crisis Management Group Formed To Handle Massive Flight Delays, Cancellations

Indigo Airlines Chaos: IndiGo said the Crisis Management Group is holding regular meetings and getting constant updates from the management on the steps being taken to stabilise operations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indigo Airlines Chaos: High-Level Crisis Management Group Formed To Handle Massive Flight Delays, Cancellations Image Credit: @IndiGo6E/X

Indigo Airlines Chaos: IndiGo on Sunday formed a high-level Crisis Management Group (CMG) after major flight delays and cancellations affected thousands of passengers across the country. The airline’s Board of Directors is now closely monitoring the situation to help bring operations back to normal as soon as possible.

During a Board meeting, IndiGo’s management team explained the full scale of the disruption. After reviewing the situation, the Board met separately and decided to set up the CMG to manage the rapidly developing crisis.

The CMG includes Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta, Board Directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker, Amitabh Kant, and IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers. “The members received a detailed briefing from the Management on the nature and extent of the crisis,” the airline said in a statement.

“This meeting was followed up with a session confined to only Board members at which, it was decided to set up a CMG comprising amongst others the Chairman, Vikram Singh Mehta; Board Directors, Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant, and the CEO Pieter Elbers,” the airline added.

IndiGo said the Crisis Management Group is holding regular meetings and getting constant updates from the management on the steps being taken to stabilise operations. Other Board members, though not part of the group, are also staying involved through frequent phone discussions to make sure the situation is handled from every angle. The airline added that the main focus of these meetings is to fix the issues passengers are facing and restore normal operations across the network as soon as possible.

IndiGo has also assured that it is helping all affected customers by processing refunds for cancelled flights and offering waivers on cancellation and rescheduling fees during this period. An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline is committed to doing everything it can to minimise inconvenience and bring operations back to normal at the earliest. (With IANS Inputs)

