IndiGo And Air India Resume Flights To Jammu, Srinagar, And Leh As India-Pak Border Hostilities Ease

New Delhi: India’s largest carriers, IndiGo and Air India, announced that they are working to gradually resume flights to and from the 32 airports recently reopened by the government following the de-escalation of hostilities along the Pakistan border. IndiGo also advised passengers to regularly check their flight status for the latest updates.

“In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments… our teams will work diligently to restore seamless operations,” the airline said.

IndiGo stated that passengers reconsidering their travel plans can continue to avail change and cancellation fee waivers for flights to and from the affected airports until May 22. Meanwhile, Air India confirmed that, following directives from aviation authorities, it is gradually resuming operations to and from key locations including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.

The Tata Group airline said that its teams were working on bringing operations at these airports back to normal. Air India also urged passengers to “stay tuned for further updates". According to an Airports Authority of India statement, the 32 airports, which had been closed till May 15, “are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.”

“It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airline’s websites for regular updates,” the statement added.

The Centre on Monday issued the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to reopen the 32 airports that had been shut down since May 9 due to the cross-border drone and missile attacks following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre of 26 tourists by Islamabad-backed terrorists.

The airports that will gradually reopen include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj.

The airports will be opened gradually as, although the ceasefire announced following the Pakistan DGMO’s (Director General of Military Operations) request is largely holding, the government does not want to take any chances.

“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” according to a statement issued by the Indian Army on Monday.

The reopening of these airports near the Pakistan border signals a de-escalation in cross-border hostilities, following India’s successful launch of Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam killings. This move is expected to restore normalcy in flight operations, which had been widely disrupted due to the conflict. (With IANS Inputs)