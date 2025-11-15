IndiGo And Akasa Air To Start Flights From Navi Mumbai International Airport From Dec 25; Check Full List Of Cities

IndiGo And Akasa Air New Flights: Low-cost airline IndiGo and Akasa Air announced that it will start flights from the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from December 25. The airline will first connect NMIA to 10 cities: Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Cochin and Mangalore.

IndiGo said it will add more direct routes from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in the future. NMIA is the second airport in the Mumbai region and has been built to support the growing demand for air travel and to ease pressure on the main Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air will connect NMIA directly with four Indian cities. The inaugural schedule includes the maiden Delhi-NMIA flight on December 25, 2025, followed by direct connectivity to Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad. According to the airline, the location of Navi Mumbai International Airport will help improve regional connectivity and support economic growth in western India. With these new flights, the airport will join IndiGo’s large domestic network of 95 destinations.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, as a major achievement in India’s economic development and "a symbol of Bharat’s aspirations".

PM Modi said that Mumbai welcomed its second international airport, marking a significant milestone in its journey to becoming Asia's premier connectivity hub. “Through this new airport, the farmers of Maharashtra will be able to connect with supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East as well,” he observed.

NMIA will ease congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and significantly increase India's aviation capacity. The Navi Mumbai International Airport Private is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities. It includes a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems. (With IANS Inputs)