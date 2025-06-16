IndiGo Announces Direct Flights From Delhi To Jorhat And Tiruchirappalli, Starting From...

IndiGo Direct Flight To Jorhat: IndiGo has announced the launch of direct flights between Delhi and Jorhat in Assam, to be operated four times a week starting September 20, 2025. Additionally, the airline will begin daily direct flights from Delhi to Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, from September 16, 2025. These new routes are expected to significantly boost connectivity from the national capital to Northeast India and southern Tamil Nadu, enhancing tourism, promoting trade, and supporting local enterprises.

Jorhat stands out as both a spiritual and economic hub in Northeast India. Located near Majuli—the world’s largest river island and a renowned center for Vaishnavite culture and monasteries—Jorhat offers rich cultural significance.

On the economic front, the city is a key player in the global tea industry and also functions as an important center for agriculture and trade. Its close proximity to Kaziranga National Park further strengthens its position as an eco-tourism destination, benefiting both conservation initiatives and local communities.

Indigo Direct Flight Between Tiruchirappalli And Jaffna

Earlier, on March 7, IndiGo announced the launch of a direct flight service between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna, beginning March 30, 2025. This new route has been introduced to meet growing demand and will provide more options for both business and leisure travelers who wish to journey from South India to this historical gem in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka. The daily direct flights will make travel more convenient and foster economic growth and cultural exchange between the two regions.

Tiruchirappalli, or Trichy, is a vibrant city in Tamil Nadu known for its rich heritage, spiritual significance, and industrial growth. Home to iconic landmarks like the Rockfort Temple and the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, it attracts both pilgrims and history enthusiasts.

On the other hand, Trichy is also a key educational hub and industrial center, housing NIT Trichy and a thriving manufacturing sector. With its strategic location, international airport, and growing economy, the city serves as a major gateway to southern India. (With ANI Inputs)