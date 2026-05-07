IndiGo announces inaugural flights from Noida International Airport from June 15

New Delhi: Low-cost airline IndiGo announced on Thursday it will begin operations from Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, from June 15, 2026. Indigo will be the first airline to commence commercial flight operations from the newly inaugurated airport.

The airlines will gradually introduce direct flights connecting Noida International Airport to over 16 destinations across India, including key metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as tier‑2 and tier‑3 destinations, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar and Srinagar, etc.

Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.in, mobile app, or through authorised travel partners, the airline said in a statement.

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“Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport (NIA) will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR," said Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo.

"Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR - IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network,” Singh added.

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Among the largest greenfield airport projects in India, Noida International Airport is set to emerge as a major gateway for domestic, and, eventually, international travellers.

The airport has been developed with the vision of an integrated multi-modal connectivity, supported by extensive road and rail links that will connect Delhi-NCR with the wider western Uttar Pradesh region.

The launch of IndiGo’s operations from NIA offers greater access for customers across the National Capital Region (NCR), enhances its domestic connectivity and supports India’s infrastructure-driven aviation growth.

The first phase of Noida International Airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership model. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum, with scalability up to 70 million passengers per annum upon full development.