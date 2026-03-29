IndiGo announces over 30 new routes from Navi Mumbai International Airport; Check full list of connected cities

Indigo New Routes 2026: Low-cost airline IndiGo has announced more than 30 new routes from Navi Mumbai International Airport. These will be launched between March 29 and April 23. The airline will connect Navi Mumbai to several cities, including Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Chandigarh, Diu, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Rajkot, Srinagar, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam, among others.

With these additions, IndiGo will operate over 400 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai. This will make travel more convenient and improve connectivity across different parts of the country. The airport has been developed by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. It is one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects.

Two-day direct flights between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai

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From Sunday, IndiGo has also started twice-daily direct flights between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai. These flights are operated using ATR aircraft, offering a reliable travel option between the two cities. Earlier this month, the airline announced direct flights to Jamnagar starting April 23, 2026. With this expansion, IndiGo will now connect six cities in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar. It will operate over 1,400 weekly flights to and from the state.

Earlier this month, IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the country’s largest private airport operator, announced a strategic partnership, enabling IndiGo BluChip members to earn on duty-free shopping across AAHL-managed airports.

To recall, a full emergency was declared on a runway at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after an incoming IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam reported a suspected engine failure on Saturday. Runway 28 was placed on high alert as airport authorities immediately activated emergency response protocols. The Visakhapatnam–Delhi flight, carrying 161 passengers, landed safely at around 11 am. All passengers were safely evacuated.

The emergency landing was reported at 10:53 am, after which all agencies were put on high alert and fire tenders were dispatched to the runway. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed the incident in a statement saying, "We received alert at 10:53 AM and promptly sent fire tenders. The aircraft landed safely." (With IANS Inputs)