IndiGo Cancels 70 Flights From Bengaluru and Mumbai, Passengers Face Trouble

Indigo Flight Issue Today: IndiGo cancelled at least 70 flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai, citing technology problems, busy airports, and operational needs, according to HT reports. Officials said 42 flights from Bengaluru were cancelled because of a crew shortage, while 32 flights from Mumbai were affected.

Adding further, the sources added that arrivals from cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, Kolkata, and Lucknow were cancelled. Meanwhile, departures to Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad were also affected. On December 2, 20 IndiGo flights were cancelled at the airport.