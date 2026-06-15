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IndiGo commences operations from Noida International Airport, to connect 16 destinations

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is poised to become a key aviation and logistics hub, complementing existing capacity in the region.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
IndiGo commences operations from Noida International Airport, to connect 16 destinations
Image Credit: File photo (Source- IANS)

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