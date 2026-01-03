Advertisement
NewsMobilityIndiGo Compensation Voucher: Airline Offering Rs 10,000 Under ‘Gesture of Care’ Offer; Check Eligibility, Validity, Usage And How To Claim
MOBILITY

IndiGo Compensation Voucher: Airline Offering Rs 10,000 Under ‘Gesture of Care’ Offer; Check Eligibility, Validity, Usage And How To Claim

Indigo Compensation Voucher: Under this package, eligible passengers will be issued travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000, split into two vouchers of Rs 5,000 each 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IndiGo Compensation Voucher: Airline Offering Rs 10,000 Under ‘Gesture of Care’ Offer; Check Eligibility, Validity, Usage And How To Claim Image Credit: @IndianTechGuide/X

Indigo Compensation Voucher: IndiGo has introduced its ‘Gesture of Care’ (GoC) package to help passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations. This comes after major disruptions between December 3 and 5, 2025, which led to many flights being delayed or cancelled, leaving thousands of travellers stuck for hours.

The GoC package is designed to reduce the trouble faced by passengers whose travel plans were badly affected during the disruption period. While announcing the initiative, the airline said that taking care of passengers remains its top priority.

IndiGo Compensation Vouchers: GoC Package Eligibility

The package applies to passengers whose flights were badly affected between noon on December 3 and the end of December 5, 2025. It covers flights delayed or cancelled within four hours of departure and delayed by more than three hours. Children and infants are also eligible, with vouchers given to their parents or guardians.

IndiGo Compensation Vouchers: Price And Issuance

Under this package, eligible passengers will be issued travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000, split into two vouchers of Rs 5,000 each. The vouchers are issued per passenger, so a family of three travelling on the same booking would receive three separate sets of vouchers. (Also Read: IndiGo Delhi–Purnea Flight Delayed Again, Sparks Chaos At Delhi Airport; Passengers Protest Over Repeated Cancellations)

IndiGo Compensation Vouchers: Usage And Validity

The vouchers are single-use, non-transferable, and linked to the passenger’s name. They are valid for twelve months from the date of issue and can be used to book flights anytime during this period, even for travel beyond the validity. Passengers can also redeem them for extra services like pre-booked meals, seat selection, and excess baggage, as long as bookings are made through the airline’s website.

IndiGo Compensation Vouchers: How To Claim

Step 1: Eligible passengers will get an email with a secure link to access their vouchers.

Step 2: Passengers can click the link to view and claim their vouchers.

Step 3: If a passenger’s email is not registered with the airline, they need to register it first.

Step 4: Once registered, the vouchers will be sent within 24 hours. 

