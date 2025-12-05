IndiGo Crisis: Airline Fares Surges Up To Rs 85,000 For Key Cities Amid Shortage
Amid the widespread cancellations and delays of IndiGo flights, airfares on other airlines have skyrocketed, in some cases touching prices comparable to Delhi–London tickets. The sudden spike in one-way economy fares has raised serious concerns among commuters.
Trending Photos
Amid the widespread cancellations and delays of IndiGo flights, airfares on other airlines have skyrocketed, in some cases touching prices comparable to Delhi–London tickets. The sudden spike in one-way economy fares has raised serious concerns among commuters.
- Delhi–Mumbai one-way economy fares for Saturday (Dec 6) on other airlines range between Rs 36,000 and Rs 48,972.
- Delhi–Bengaluru one-way economy fare for Saturday (Dec 6) on other airlines is around Rs 39,101.
- Delhi–Kolkata one-way economy fares for Saturday (Dec 6) on other airlines range between Rs 49,789 and Rs 67,690.
- Delhi–Chennai one-way economy fare for Friday (Dec 5) on other airlines is around Rs 84,997.
- Delhi–Hyderabad one-way economy fare for Sunday (Dec 7) on other airlines is around Rs 34,674.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv