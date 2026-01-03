IndiGo Delhi–Purnea Flight Delayed Again, Sparks Chaos At Delhi Airport; Passengers Protest Over Repeated Cancellations

Indigo Delhi-Purnea Flight Delayed: Passengers at Delhi airport protested after their IndiGo flight to Purnea was delayed, sparking anger among travellers who said the service had already been disrupted a day earlier. According to passengers, IndiGo flight 6E 9076, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Purnea, was delayed on January 3 after being cancelled on Friday. Many travellers said they were forced to reschedule their tickets after Friday’s cancellation.

The repeated disruption led to heated scenes at the boarding gate, with passengers openly protesting the delay. Several travellers said they had already rearranged their travel plans following the earlier cancellation.

Indigo Flight Faces Repeated Disruptions

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Saturday, passengers said the airline first blamed bad weather for the delay. Some later claimed that IndiGo staff told them there was no pilot available to operate the flight. Earlier, IndiGo had issued advisories warning that several flights could be delayed or cancelled due to reduced visibility and fog at multiple airports.

IndiGo Cancelled 118 Flights On Dec 29, 2025

The incident comes just days after IndiGo cancelled 118 flights on December 29, 2025, citing bad weather and operational issues. Of these, six flights were cancelled due to operational constraints, while the rest were affected by poor weather at various airports. However, IndiGo has been facing widespread flight disruptions over the past month.

1,600 Flights Cancelled On Single Day

In early December last year, the airline cancelled thousands of flights, including nearly 1,600 in a single day, after stricter court-mandated rules on pilots’ duty hours and rest periods came into effect. The cancellations left lakhs of passengers stranded at airports across the country.

Since the start of the fog season on December 10, IndiGo has continued to cancel a large number of flights. On December 25, the airline cancelled 67 flights to various destinations due to bad weather. On Saturday alone, another 57 flights from multiple airports were cancelled for the same reason.

Indigo Flight Delay: Official Fog Window For Winter Season

The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has declared the period from December 10 to February 10 as the official fog window for the winter season, during which flight operations are often affected by low visibility. (With Inputs From IANS)