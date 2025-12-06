IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Government Directs Airline To Refund Tickets By 8 PM On Sunday, Return All Misplaced Luggage Within 48 Hours

Indigo Flights Cancelled: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday ordered IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8 pm on Sunday. The directive comes as IndiGo continues to face major disruptions, now stretching into the fifth straight day, with 405 domestic flights cancelled.

Airlines have also been told not to charge any rescheduling fee for passengers whose travel plans were affected. The Ministry warned that any delay or failure to process refunds will lead to regulatory action.

IndiGo’s operations across India remained heavily affected on Saturday, 6 December. More than 400 flights were cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and several other cities.

In a statement, the Ministry “mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7”. “Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations,” it added.

IndiGo Flight Cancellation Crisis: What Has Government Ordered?

The Ministry has instructed airlines to complete all refund processes for disrupted or cancelled flights by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December. They must also track and return any baggage separated from passengers due to delays or cancellations, ensuring delivery to the passenger’s home or chosen address within 48 hours.

Adding further, airlines are required to set up dedicated passenger support and refund cells, and continue issuing automatic refunds until operations return to normal. Special care must be provided to senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, students, patients, and anyone requiring urgent travel.

“Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations,” the Ministry said. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains in continuous coordination with airlines, airports, security agencies, and all operational stakeholders to ensure that passenger rights are fully protected during this period of disruption,” the statement said.

Indigo Flight Cancellation Crisis: Government Introduces Airfare Caps

Meanwhile, the government has introduced airfare caps after IndiGo flight disruptions caused ticket prices to rise sharply on many routes. The Civil Aviation Ministry, taking the matter seriously, said it has used its regulatory powers to ensure fares remain fair and reasonable on all affected routes.

Earlier, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers apologised for the large number of flight cancellations and said the situation is expected to return to normal between December 10 and 15. (With IANS Inputs)