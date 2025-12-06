Indigo Flight Chaos In Kerala: Airline Cancels 12 Flights, Passengers Left Stranded

IndiGo Flight Cancellations At Kerala Airports: IndiGo cancelled over 200 flights on Saturday, disrupting travel plans for hundreds of passengers in Kerala, including patients and Sabarimala pilgrims. At least 12 flights were cancelled at Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin International Airports, part of a nationwide disruption, local media reported.

According to the reports, nine flights, including international ones, were cancelled at Thiruvananthapuram and three at Kochi. Many passengers complained about rude behaviour from IndiGo staff and said refunds would take at least two days, adding to their difficulties.

Indigo Crisis: Heart Patient Stranded At Airport

Margaret, a heart patient from Kochi, was stranded at the airport for more than 17 hours. She said the airline has still not responded to her requests to inform her US-bound flight about the cancellation.

She had to travel to the US from Kochi on Friday. Her British Airways flight to the US was scheduled from Mumbai on Friday night, and IndiGo was the connecting flight arranged by British Airways.

Margaret said that British Airways could make alternate arrangements only if IndiGo informed them about the cancellation.

"It showed as delayed, not cancelled, and British Airways could not make an alternate arrangement. IndiGo authorities informed me this morning about the cancellation and said British Airways will contact me for the next move," she said, adding that she is yet to receive an update from the airline regarding her connecting and US flights.

A passenger at Thiruvananthapuram airport said that she received the information about the cancellation from IndiGo only after reaching the airport. "I am going to Chandigarh via Mumbai. The airline informed me about the cancellation only after I reached the airport," she added.

75-Year-Old Passenger Slams IndiGo For Poor Handling

A 75-year-old passenger at the Thiruvananthapuram airport said that the IndiGo officials told him that the flight had been cancelled and asked him to collect the refund, adding that this is not the way to deal with a passenger in such a crisis period.

Indigo Cancels 200+ Flights

On Saturday, IndiGo reportedly cancelled more than 200 flights, worsening the air travel crisis even as thousands of passengers remained stranded at airports across the country awaiting their departures. The disruption followed a similar spell of more than 1,000 cancellations by IndiGo in the past couple of days, which had already unsettled travel schedules nationwide.

In response to the growing pressure on domestic travel, Indian Railways announced temporary measures, including additional coaches on select routes, to help ease passenger movement during the crisis. (With IANS Inputs)